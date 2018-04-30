Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 30 2018 8:11pm 01:46 Ousted UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt vowing to ‘fight’ Derek Fildebrandt says he’s not going to leave the United Conservative Party without a fight. As Tom Vernon reports, Fildebrandt is going after Jason Kenney and what he calls a “broken promise.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4178235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4178235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?