Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 30 2018 8:11pm
01:46

Ousted UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt vowing to ‘fight’

Derek Fildebrandt says he’s not going to leave the United Conservative Party without a fight. As Tom Vernon reports, Fildebrandt is going after Jason Kenney and what he calls a “broken promise.”

