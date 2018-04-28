Global News Morning Edmonton April 28 2018 11:52am 02:30 SCARS: Jubba is looking for his forever home At 170 pounds, Jubba the two-year-old St. Bernard Caucasian shepherd mix might be the biggest dog we’ve ever seen on Global News Morning. Terra MacLean from SCARS talks more about Jubba. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4174616/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4174616/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?