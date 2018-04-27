Global News at 6 Halifax April 27 2018 4:54pm 02:01 Nova Scotia launches cleanup process for Boat Harbour Fri, Apr 27: The Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility is one step closer to a cleanup. Jeremy Keefe has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4173610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4173610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?