Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Breaking
32 secs ago
9 dead, 16 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
Global News at 5 Okanagan
April 23 2018 6:03pm
01:37
test
test
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4162744/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4162744/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
International Women’s Day Kelowna
01:14
Knox Mountain slide may force business to move
01:30
Orange rocks on Kelowna beach
00:57
Ross Fitzpatrick interview
01:25
Flood mitigation; Kelowna prepares creeks for spring freshet
01:58
Kelowna homeowners deal with flooding for almost a month
02:15
Flooded homeowners in Kelowna believe hillside developments have disturbed groundwater
01:51
Video Home
01:37
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Okanagan driver describes driving through rockslide
01:26
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Weekend evacuations in Okanagan due to flooding
17:52
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 20 Top Stories
02:07
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Wave of break-ins hits Vernon business
01:26
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Plea deal reached in brazen gangster shooting
18:32
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 19 Top Stories
01:45
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Court rules in favour of Lake Country in business licence dispute
01:55
Global News at 5 Okanagan
More flooding in southeast Kelowna – now at Rumour Creek
17:24
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 18 Top Stories
01:52
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Stickle Road construction about to start
02:15
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Behind the scenes with Cirque du Soleil in Penticton
01:32
Global News at 5 Okanagan
The worst of the flooding in Oliver has yet to come
01:57
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Renter woes prompt Kelowna man to leave business
19:53
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 17 Top Stories
01:45
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Efforts to prevent debris flow in Oliver area as evacuation alert expands
00:46
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Oliver area evacuation alert expands
01:25
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Efforts to protect rural Oliver from debris flow
18:52
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 16 Top Stories
01:35
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Penticton school goes solar
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Solving Salmon Arm’s Trans-Canada safety issues proves controversial
03:29
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Wild turkey adopts excavator
03:29
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Wild turkey ‘Fudd’ bonds with excavator
00:32
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Mudslide on Hwy 33 near Rock Creek
01:22
Global News at 5 Okanagan
RCMP looking for witnesses in suspicious death
01:44
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Peachland Rubber Ducky Race
18:57
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Apr 13 Top Stories
01:50
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Evacuation Alert issued for Green Lake area
01:55
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Vernon couple recalls the story of a mudslide hitting their house
00:35
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Phone Video of Yellow Lake Mudslide
02:27
Global News at 5 Okanagan
West Kelowna resort may not open this summer because of landslides
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive