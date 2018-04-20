Global News at 11 Lethbridge April 20 2018 8:14pm 01:31 Family identifies Lethbridge Correctional Centre inmate who died from suspected drug overdose Relatives have identified a woman who died while in custody at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre on April 17. Jessie Weisner has more. Family identifies Lethbridge Correctional Centre inmate who died from suspected drug overdose <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4158747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4158747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?