Global News Morning April 19 2018 6:21am 05:16 Behind the scenes at Halifax Convention Centre We get a behind the scenes tour of the new Halifax Convention Centre ahead of the Liberal National Convention, their largest event to date. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4154376/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4154376/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?