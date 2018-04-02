Global News at 11 Lethbridge
April 2 2018 7:59pm
02:13

After Game 5 win, Hurricanes to face Wheat Kings in second round

After a thrilling Game 5 win over the Red Deer Rebels, the Lethbridge Hurricanes move on to face the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round of Western Hockey League playoffs.

