Global News at 11 Lethbridge April 2 2018 7:59pm 02:13 After Game 5 win, Hurricanes to face Wheat Kings in second round After a thrilling Game 5 win over the Red Deer Rebels, the Lethbridge Hurricanes move on to face the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round of Western Hockey League playoffs. Hurricanes knock off Rebels 6-4, advance to second round of playoffs