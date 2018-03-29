Asif Illyas March 29 2018 7:21am 06:56 Live on the Flight Deck We chat with local musician and flight enthusiaist Asif Illyas about his new show where he interviews musicians from his custom built Boeing 737 cockpit flight simulator in his Halifax home. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4112874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4112874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?