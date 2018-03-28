Global News Morning March 28 2018 7:21am 05:36 Grant Frost discusses upcoing NSTU presidential election Global News Morning sits down with education blogger Grant Frost to discuss the upcoming NSTU presidential election. Find more information on Frost’s blog: frostededucation.com <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4110173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4110173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?