Breaking
8 mins ago
Overnight parking ban to be enforced on Thursday
Global News at 6 Halifax
March 22 2018 7:52pm
10:00
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 22
Global News at 6 Halifax from Thursday, March 22, 2018.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4100643/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4100643/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
More Videos
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 15
09:54
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 8
09:49
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb 22
09:17
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 1
10:47
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 6
09:11
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 16
10:35
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 19
09:33
02:02
Global News at 6 Halifax
Volunteers create app to help with flood season
01:24
Global News at 6 Halifax
RCMP confirm man, woman found dead inside Springhill, N.S. home following fire
01:36
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia unlikely to meet Orthopedic health care goals made six months ago
01:43
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax’s snow clearing budget in good shape despite unique challenges
01:58
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia’s health care unions to hold strike vote
09:57
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 21
02:02
Global News at 6 Halifax
Poll finds that nearly half of women in Nova Scotia report having been sexually harassed
02:01
Global News at 6 Halifax
N.S. government facing criticism of lack of seniors care in new budget
02:07
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia mother fears increased violence over lack of funding for anti-violence program
01:52
Global News at 6 Halifax
Police investigate suspicious fire after 2 found dead in Springhill, N.S.
01:56
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax seeking feedback on proposed downtown bikeway system
02:01
Global News at 6 Halifax
Critics say Nova Scotia is placing ‘Band-Aid solutions’ on health care problems
03:05
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia’s 2018 budget projects $29.4M surplus boosted by cannabis sales
01:51
Global News at 6 Halifax
Three men charged in Derek Miles homicide were ‘associates’ of victim: Crown
09:33
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 19
01:53
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax looking for public feedback on city’s centre plan
02:04
Global News at 6 Halifax
Cross-country human trafficking hearings begin in Halifax
02:12
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax church service marks day to eliminate racial discrimination
10:35
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 16
02:32
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia dog owner wants Pedigree to review treat following dog’s death
01:52
Global News at 6 Halifax
Lack of beds in Nova Scotia hospital concerns resident
01:38
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia’s Accessibility Advisory Board holds inaugural meeting in Halifax
02:03
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax’s Nova Centre lands luxury hotel
09:54
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 15
02:05
Global News at 6 Halifax
Man charged in connection to disappearance of Karen MacKenzie appears in court
01:35
Global News at 6 Halifax
Sexual misconduct allegations shake up Dartmouth café
01:57
Global News at 6 Halifax
Province using bulk of multi-million dollar surplus revenue on rural high-speed internet service
08:59
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 14
02:13
Global News at 6 Halifax
Parents say taekwondo master’s caning of student caused harm to other kids
01:55
Global News at 6 Halifax
Historic church steeple topples in Halifax as latest Nor’easter hits Atlantic Canada
