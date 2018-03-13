Global News at 6 Halifax March 13 2018 5:42pm 02:04 Halifax looking to residents for answers to healthy food barriers Tue, Mar 13: The municipality is counting on guidance from citizens to help create a plan that will increase access to healthy food for all HRM residents. Alexa McLean reports. Halifax government calling on residents to lead food insecurity discussions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4081182/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4081182/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?