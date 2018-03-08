Global News at 6 Halifax March 8 2018 4:58pm 02:10 Canadian warship hosts female recruits on International Women’s Day Thu, Mar 8: In honour of International Women’s Day the crew of HMCS Toronto opened their ship up to women leaders and potential female recruits. Alexa MacLean has more. Special tour given of Canadian war-ship as part of International Women’s Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4071533/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4071533/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?