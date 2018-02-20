Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 20 2018 8:51pm 02:02 Global Edmonton MVP: Trio of curlers If you add up the ages of curlers James Fargey, John Atzesberger and Walter Buss, it’s 269. These three men are proving that anyone, at any age, can take up the game. Kevin Jesus reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?