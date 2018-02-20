Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 20 2018 8:51pm
02:02

Global Edmonton MVP: Trio of curlers

If you add up the ages of curlers James Fargey, John Atzesberger and Walter Buss, it’s 269. These three men are proving that anyone, at any age, can take up the game. Kevin Jesus reports.

