Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 20 2018 8:05pm 01:49 Trustee wants to stop funding Alberta private schools Should your tax dollars support families who choose to put their kids into private school? As Tom Vernon reports, Alberta spends more than $100 million on these programs. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037140/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037140/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?