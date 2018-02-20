Global News at Noon Toronto February 20 2018 12:32pm 01:02 Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures around Toronto Bayview Avenue between Nesbitt Drive and Moore Avenue was closed northbound during the morning rush hour Tuesday due to flooding. Marianne Dimain has more. Double-digit temperatures forecast for southern Ontario, localized flooding in some areas <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4035952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4035952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?