The Morning Show February 15 2018 9:59am 03:23 Karac Hendriks performs new single, The Road is Mine Country-singer Karac Hendriks performs his new single “The Road is Mine”. He recently performed at the Alberta Country Music Awards and was nominated for Male Artist and Song of the Year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4027697/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4027697/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?