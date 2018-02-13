Menu
Live Event
4 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Throne Speech at 2 p.m.
Global News at 5 Okanagan
February 13 2018 9:40pm
20:48
Global News at 5: Feb 13 Top Stories
The Tuesday, February 13, 2018 edition of Global News at 5.
More Videos
Global News at 5: Feb 6 Top Stories
22:17
Global News at 5: Feb 5 Top Stories
16:16
Global News at 5: Feb 8 Top Stories
17:09
Global News at 5: Feb 9 Top Stories
18:55
Global News at 5: Feb 7 Top Stories
19:03
Global News at 5: Feb 12 Top Stories
14:27
Global News at 5: Feb 2 Top Stories
19:10
Video Home
02:31
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Are north Okanagan and Shuswap arenas at risk of ammonia leak?
02:12
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Developers of the “One Water Street” project are fast-tracking the construction of what will be Kelowna’s second tallest building due to strong demand
02:25
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan parents continue to keep toddler’s memory alive while trying to make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer
14:27
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 12 Top Stories
02:17
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Police officer remembers search for ‘Bushman of the Shuswap’
02:02
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Fun in the Okanagan sun on a chilly Family Day
01:56
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Raccoon camps out in stairway
18:55
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 9 Top Stories
02:10
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Kelowna security camera surveillance
02:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Moving B.C.’s Family Day proves controversial
02:26
Global News at 11 Okanagan
BC Party leaders weighing on the trade war with Alberta while visiting the Okanagan
02:07
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘State-of-the-art’ jail near Oliver can’t escape violence, drugs, weapons
17:09
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 8 Top Stories
02:37
Global News at 11 Okanagan
As National Eating Disorder Awareness Week comes to an end, a Kelowna woman shares her personal struggle to help others understand what’s commonly misunderstood about eating disorders
02:05
Global News at 5 Okanagan
‘It’s a tough pill to swallow’: Penticton small business owner decries minimum wage hike
02:14
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Avalanche risk closes Trans-Canada
19:03
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 7 Top Stories
02:21
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan wineries call Alberta’s ban on the import of B.C. wine unexpected and unfair
01:50
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Summerland seniors development rejected by council
02:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Watch Morgan the dog push a snowblower, fetch beer
00:38
Global News at 11 Okanagan
B.C. dog learns snow clearing trick
22:17
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 6 Top Stories
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan pot shops critical of ‘absurd’ plans for legal cannabis sourcing
01:48
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Penticton high school student ordered to cover up self-harm scars
01:09
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Kelowna ice rescue team training
16:16
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Feb 5 Top Stories
02:26
Global News at 5 Okanagan
More than 14,000 Okanagan students get meningococcal vaccine
02:06
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Hundreds attend public hearing on Summerland seniors’ development
01:40
Global News at 11 Okanagan
15 hour Coldstream standoff ends peacefully
01:48
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Bob Purdy Paddle Boarding Tribute
