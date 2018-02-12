Global News at 11 Lethbridge
February 12 2018 11:20pm
01:08

Hurricanes cap off road trip with 5-2 win over Kootenay

The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke out of a two game slide in Cranbrook on Monday afternoon with a 5-2 win over the Kootenay Ice. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home