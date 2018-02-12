Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 12 2018 11:20pm 01:08 Hurricanes cap off road trip with 5-2 win over Kootenay The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke out of a two game slide in Cranbrook on Monday afternoon with a 5-2 win over the Kootenay Ice. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4022124/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4022124/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?