It’s the end of a strange chapter in Shuswap history, John Bjornstrom who earned the nickname the Bushman of the Shuswap, passed away in January. After walking away from a correctional facility in 1999, Bjornstrom was able to avoid police arrest till 2001 by hiding out in the bush and raiding cabins. Now almost twenty years later, one of the investigators involved in that search is reflecting back on his experiences.