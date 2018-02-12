Global News at 6 Halifax February 12 2018 5:02pm 02:05 Nova Scotia Tories gear up for leadership race that includes historical first Mon, Feb 12: For the first time in Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative history, two women are gunning to lead a party that will elect a new head of party, this fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021463/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021463/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?