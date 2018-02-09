Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
February 9, 2018
WATCH LIVE: The 2018 World’s Longest Hockey Game near Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 10 2018 9:29pm
03:27
Weather: Feb 10
Global Edmonton’s weather forecast for Sat, Feb 10.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4018794/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4018794/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Weather Forecast
03:56
Weather Forecast
04:09
Global Edmonton weather forecast: Feb. 1
03:42
Edmonton’s morning weather forecast: Jan. 10
02:03
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 5
03:11
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 8
03:30
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 7
03:40
Video Home
01:44
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Twitter comes with new ways for Canadians to share their Olympic excitement
03:31
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 9
01:55
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta task force aimed at defending province from B.C.’s ‘attack’ on Trans Mountain pipeline
03:18
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Guinness World Records sets new criteria for World’s Longest Hockey Game east of Edmonton
01:37
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta MLA who left politics last week faces serious criminal charges
01:50
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Curtain rising again for Edmonton’s Roxy Theatre
03:52
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Cold start to the World’s Longest Hockey Game east of Edmonton
03:30
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 8
02:59
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
New program helps people with dementia live life to the fullest
01:28
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
World’s Longest Hockey Game runs into problem hours before puck drops
01:37
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
City talks about improving Edmonton’s Columbia Avenue
02:00
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Battle brewing over bar in Edmonton’s Little Italy
01:41
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
When will Alberta’s supply of B.C. wine dry up?
03:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Effects of Trans Mountain pipeline dispute being felt in B.C. and Alberta
03:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Effects of Trans Mountain pipeline dispute being felt in B.C. and Alberta
03:40
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 7
02:51
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Health Matters: Feb. 7
02:08
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton’s Gibbard Block building to get new lease on life
01:41
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton-area conservation groups raise concerns over proposed solar farm
02:02
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Proposed Centre LRT plan reveals low-floor route with new bridge beside existing bridge
01:57
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Oil industry leader says stalling on Trans Mountain pipeline project sends bad signal
15:53
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Feb. 7
01:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton MVP: Riley Scorgie
03:34
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 6
02:28
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Old YMCA building in downtown Edmonton to get new lease on life
02:02
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton police say group of teens behind up to 60 robberies
03:03
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta announces it’s boycotting B.C. wine over bitumen battle
10:52
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Feb. 6
03:11
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 5
01:24
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Could Edmontonians be asked to do more at home to keep garbage out of the landfill?
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive