Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 7 2018 8:22pm 02:18 Moving Mayhem: Low prices can mean high stress For almost anyone, the process of moving from one place to another can be stressful. But Sean O’Shea reports, you can get even more precarious when the mover you hire isn’t as responsive as you hope. Manitoba couple say they’re angered over month-long wait with moving company <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4012934/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4012934/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?