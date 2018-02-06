Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 6 2018 6:50pm 03:15 Car2go threatens to leave Toronto over delay of pilot project Tue, Feb 6: In a letter to its members, the car-sharing service’s CEO accuses Toronto councillors of lacking courage. Mark Carcasole reports. Popular car-sharing service threatens to leave Toronto over delay of pilot project <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4010296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4010296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?