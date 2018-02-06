Global News at 5 Okanagan February 6 2018 1:29am 01:09 Kelowna ice rescue team training Kelowna firefighters braved chilly waters today as they held their annual ice rescue training. Jules Knox reports on what’s involved and what you should know to stay safe. Kelowna firefighters brush up on cold water rescue techniques <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4008315/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4008315/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?