Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 5 2018 5:45pm
01:54

Pickering ‘speedcuber’ sets North American record

Speedcubing is the sport of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube, and 17-year-old Jonathan Esparaz has now earned his spot as one of the fastest in the world. Jasmine Pazzano has more.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home