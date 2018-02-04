Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 4 2018 8:27pm 01:54 Agrifood Coworking Space Sun, Feb 4 – Coworking spaces in Edmonton are not a new thing. But a new initiative by the Agriculture and Food Council is putting a new spin on the community workspace. Julia Wong explains. Coworking space dedicated to food, agriculture opens in Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4005820/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4005820/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?