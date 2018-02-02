Global News at 6 Halifax February 2 2018 5:00pm 01:34 Mi’kmaq elder calls for revocation of scalping proclamation Fri, Feb 2: One Mi’kmaq elder is called for a scalping proclamation instituted by Halifax’s founder to be revoked. But the Federal government says it already has. Steve Silva Explains. Mi’kmaq elder calls for revocation of scalping proclamation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4003548/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4003548/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?