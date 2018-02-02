Fatal February 2 2018 1:10pm 00:31 Female pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle Toronto police said the woman was walking across the street near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue when she was hit Friday morning. She later died in hospital. Female pedestrian in her 70s struck and killed in North Etobicoke <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4002858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4002858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?