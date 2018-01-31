Canada January 31 2018 4:40pm 00:41 Doug Ford says it’s time to bring an ‘outsider’ into Queen’s Park Businessman, former Toronto city councillor, and brother to late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, Doug Ford, is seeking to succeed Brown as party leader. He sits down with Alex Pierson. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3998923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3998923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?