Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 30 2018 6:42pm 01:58 It’s a go for viral kidney transplant case Tue, Jan 30: Jennen Johnson from Toronto found her kidney donor match in Christi Nolan from Hamilton. Johnson had taken out a newspaper ad that went viral. Tom Hayes has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3996720/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3996720/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?