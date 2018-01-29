Global News at 11 Lethbridge
January 29 2018 7:54pm
04:23

Jan. 29 sports recap

The Lethbridge Hurricanes pick up their first win in four games, Pronghorns hockey aims to snap a nasty losing streak and Kodiaks track athletes bring home the hardware. Matt Battochio has the Monday sports recap.

