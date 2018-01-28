Charity January 28 2018 11:45am 05:27 Kindness in Action Kindness in Action began in 1993 after a doctor agreed to step up and help those in need in Honduras. Now the organization has over 200 volunteers working on weekly projects in seven countries. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3992013/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3992013/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?