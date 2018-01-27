Global News at 5 Okanagan January 27 2018 8:37pm 01:52 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Opening Day The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicked off with the opening ceremonies in Penticton on Saturday. Jules Knox reports on how the athletes are preparing for the big games ahead. Scotties Tournament of Hearts ready to rock the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3991647/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3991647/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?