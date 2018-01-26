Global News at Noon Edmonton January 26 2018 2:00pm 03:20 Snowfall and parking ban hit Edmonton The snow was still falling Friday at noon as the Edmonton area saw about 15 centimetres overnight. Julia Wong and Kim Smith have more on the seasonal parking ban, road clearing and collision numbers. First seasonal parking ban of 2018 declared in Edmonton as snow blankets much of Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3989742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3989742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?