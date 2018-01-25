B.C. Dragoons tour Kelowna streets in armored vehicle

The Okanagan reserve unit, the B.C. Dragoons, have a new piece of equipment. It’s called a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAP-V). It’s the newest vehicle available to the Canadian armed forces, and the Dragoons are being issued a four of them. Driver training on the armoured vehicles has begun, and the military vehicle is turning a lot of heads in Kelowna, as the military vehicle with a “Student Driver” sign on the back of it tours the downtown.