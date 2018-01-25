Global News at Noon Edmonton January 25 2018 2:05pm 01:30 Former charity treasurer pleaded guilty to fraud The former treasurer of Children’s Heart Society pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000, was sentenced to two years and must pay back more than $200,000. Kendra Slugoski has more. Former Alberta charity treasurer sentenced for fraud, must pay back $206K <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3987506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3987506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?