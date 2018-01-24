Global News at 11 Lethbridge
January 24 2018 9:07pm
01:55

15 year-old Cole Tisdale of Lethbridge called up to Kelowna Rockets WHL team

A young Lethbridge hockey player is facing off in his first stretch of WHL hockey action as he suits up with the Kelowna Rockets. Quinn Campbell reports.

