Global News at Noon Toronto January 24 2018 12:25pm 02:22 Homeless rally urges more shelter spaces for Toronto The temperatures have taken another plunge and Toronto’s homeless are seeking safe shelter from the cold. Mark Carcasole has more on protesters demanding the city to open up more spaces. Rally at Toronto City Hall calls for more shelter beds for homeless <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3984583/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3984583/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?