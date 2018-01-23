Global News at 11 Lethbridge January 23 2018 8:20pm 01:42 Fort Macleod council votes to sell town’s electrical system The plug has been pulled on the idea of Fort Macleod keeping control of its electrical system. Council has voted in favour of selling it off to Fortis Alberta. Joe Scarpelli has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3983470/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3983470/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?