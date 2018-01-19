Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 19 2018 7:07pm
02:31

Photoshop and retouching is out, natural is in

Fri, Jan 19: CVS Pharmacy in the United States has come up with a new initiative which means no more photoshopping beauty products. Susan Hay sits down with beauty expert Jill Dunn to explain.

