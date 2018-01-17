Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 17 2018 8:19pm 02:49 How the special ‘blanketrol’ helped baby Lilly One of the families helped by the Stollery Children’s Hospital is Lilly Wiese. After a frightening delivery, she was placed in a ‘blanketrol’ to prevent damage to her brain. Su-Ling explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3972139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3972139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?