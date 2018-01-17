Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 17 2018 8:19pm
02:49

How the special ‘blanketrol’ helped baby Lilly

One of the families helped by the Stollery Children’s Hospital is Lilly Wiese. After a frightening delivery, she was placed in a ‘blanketrol’ to prevent damage to her brain. Su-Ling explains.

