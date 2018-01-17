The Morning Show January 17 2018 9:53am 03:40 Award winning poet and activist Andrea Gibson on ‘Take Me With You’ Take Me With You is a collection of writing that explores themes of love, gender, politics and sexuality. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3970023/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3970023/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?