Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 15 2018 6:44pm 02:02 Three women killed in two separate incidents of domestic violence in Peel Region Mon, Jan 15: As Catherine McDonald reports, the three deaths are tied with the total number of women who were murdered in all of 2017 in Peel region. In Peel region, the same number of women were killed this month as all of 2017: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966628/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966628/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?