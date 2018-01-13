Global News at 6 Halifax January 13 2018 4:26pm 02:10 Extreme wind gusts and heavy rain bring high temperatures to Nova Scotia Another intense wind and rain storm brings unusually mild temperatures upwards of 15 degrees Celsius to Nova Scotia. Unusually mild temperatures hit Halifax with high wind gusts and rain <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963663/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963663/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?