Global News at Noon Toronto January 10 2018 11:55am 00:40 Gunfire leaves 1 man dead in Etobicoke One man was pronounced dead in hospital after being transported from a fatal shooting that took place at Lawrence and Scarlett Rd. in the city’s west end. Homicide continues to investigate. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3956519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3956519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?