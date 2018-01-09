Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 9 2018 6:30pm 01:53 Fire and Fury – the other book Tue, Jan 9: A University of Toronto professor is witnessing a rebirth of a book he wrote ten years ago because it shows the same title as the President Trump-inspired Fire and Fury. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3955324/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3955324/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?