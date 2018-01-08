Global News Morning Edmonton January 8 2018 10:48am 04:13 AMPLIFY HER Amplify Her is a feature documentary, graphic novel and animated motion comic series exploring the rise of female artists in the electronic music scene. The film will open tomorrow at Metro Cinema <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3951714/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3951714/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?