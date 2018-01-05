Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 5 2018 8:19pm 02:10 Military invites women behind the scenes to boost interest The Canadian Armed Forces has a goal of one-quarter women in the next seven years. Kim Smith and Margeaux Morin show us one way the military is hoping to increase recruitment. Canadian Armed Forces pushes for more women: ‘I’m a woman in the military and I love it’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3949375/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3949375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?