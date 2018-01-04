Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 4 2018 8:10pm 01:16 Ice castle ready to open in Edmonton for a third year For the third year, Edmonton is welcoming back the ice castle in Hawrelak Park. While the attraction is a bit behind schedule, Kim Smith explains why it all worked out for the best. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3947149/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3947149/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?