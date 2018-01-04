Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 4 2018 6:50pm 01:58 VIA price hike hits Oshawa commuters the hardest Thu, Jan 4: As of Jan. 4, VIA’s commuter pass prices increased. While most routes have been hit with a 10-per-cent increase on average, Oshawa commuters will have to pay 39 per cent more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3946987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?