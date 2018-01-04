Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 4 2018 6:50pm
01:58

VIA price hike hits Oshawa commuters the hardest

Thu, Jan 4: As of Jan. 4, VIA’s commuter pass prices increased. While most routes have been hit with a 10-per-cent increase on average, Oshawa commuters will have to pay 39 per cent more.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home